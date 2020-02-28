New this week:
“The Invisible Man” – When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Aldis Hodge, Elisabeth Moss. Rated R.
Continuing:
”Bad Boys For Life” — The Bad Boys are back together for one last ride. Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens. Rated R.
”Birds of Prey” — Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Rated R.
”The Call of the Wild” — A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford. Rated PG.
”Dolittle” — A physician discovers he can talk with animals. Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen. Rated PG.
“Emerald Run” – A Desperate man gets involved in a risky plan to smuggle emeralds across the Mexican border in order to save his daughter’s life. When the deal goes awry and he is left for dead.Steven Williams, Michael Paré . Rated PG-13.
“Fantasy Island” – A horror adaptation of the popular ‘70s TV show about a magical island resort. Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Charlotte McKinney. Rated PG-13.
“Impractical Jokers” – The story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the Impractical Jokers on the road competing in hidden-camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four Jokers. Brian Quinn, Joe Gatto. Rated PG-13.
”Jumanji: The Next Level 2D” — As they return to rescue one of their own, the players brave parts unknown, to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Rated PG-13.
“Sonic the Hedgehog” – After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help it defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on it. Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey. Rated PG.
Coming Soon:
“Onward”– Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Rated PG.
“The Way Back” – A former HS basketball phenom, struggling with alcoholism, is offered a coaching job at his alma mater. As the team starts to win, he may have a reason to confront his old demons. But will it be enough to set him on the road to redemption? Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar. Rated R.