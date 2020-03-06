New this week:
“Onward”– Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Rated PG.
“The Way Back” – A former HS basketball phenom, struggling with alcoholism, is offered a coaching job at his alma mater. As the team starts to win, he may have a reason to confront his old demons. But will it be enough to set him on the road to redemption? Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar. Rated R.
Continuing:
”Bad Boys For Life” — The Bad Boys are back together for one last ride. Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens. Rated R.
”Birds of Prey” — Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Rated R.
”The Call of the Wild” — A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford. Rated PG.
“Impractical Jokers” – The story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the Impractical Jokers on the road competing in hidden-camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four Jokers. Brian Quinn, Joe Gatto. Rated PG-13.
“The Invisible Man” – When Cecilia's abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Aldis Hodge, Elisabeth Moss. Rated R.
”Jumanji: The Next Level 2D” — As they return to rescue one of their own, the players brave parts unknown, to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Rated PG-13.
“Sonic the Hedgehog” – After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help it defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on it. Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey. Rated PG.
Coming Soon:
“Bloodshot” – Ray Garrison, an elite soldier who was killed in battle, is brought back to life by an advanced technology that gives him the ability of super human strength and fast healing. With his new abilities, he goes after the man who killed his wife, or at least, who he believes killed his wife. Vin Diesel, Sam Heughan, Eiza Gonzalez. Rated PG-13.
“The Hunt” – Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen - for a very specific purpose - The Hunt. Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank, Ethan Suplee. Rated R.
“I Still Believe” – The true-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss that looks to prove there is always hope. Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa, Gary Sinise. Rated PG.
“My Spy” – A hardened CIA operative finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to surveil her family. Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, Ken Jeong. Rated PG-13.