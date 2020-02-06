New this week:
”Birds of Prey” — Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Rated R.
Continuing:
”Dolittle” — A physician discovers he can talk with animals. Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen. Rated PG.
”The Gentlemen” — An American expat tries to sell his marijuana empire in London, triggering plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail. Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery. Rated R.
”Bad Boys For Life” — The Bad Boys are back together for one last ride. Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens. Rated R.
”Rhythm Section” — A woman seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family. Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown. Rated R.
”Gretel and Hansel” — A girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in a desperate search for food and work, only to stumble upon a terrifying evil. Sophia Lillis, Charles Babalola, Alice Kirge. Rated PG-13.
”Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” — The resistance faces the First Order, and the legendary conflict between the Jedi and the Sith reaches its peak. Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley. Rated PG-13.
”The Last Full Measure” — Thirty-four years after his death, Airman William H. Pitsenbarger, Jr. is awarded the nation’s highest military honor. Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer. Rated R.
”Jumanji: The Next Level” — As they return to rescue one of their own, the players brave parts unknown, to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Rated PG-13.
Starting Feb. 13: “Sonic The Hedgehog”