New this week:
”Angel Has Fallen” — A secret service agent, framed for an assassination attempt on the president, attempts to clear his name. Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rated PG-13.
”Ready or Not” — A bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when she is forced to take part in a terrifying game. Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Henry Czerny. Rated R.
Continuing this week:
”47 Meters Down: Uncaged” — Four teen girls dive into the territory of the deadliest shark species. Sophie Nelisse, CorineFox, Brianne Tju, Sistine Rose Stallone. Rated PG-13.
”Good Boys” — Three teenaged boys ditch school and embark on a journey with accidentally stolen drugs. Jacob Tremblay, Retta, Will Forte. Rated R.
”Angry Birds Movie 2” — When a new threat that puts Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red, Chuck, Bomb and Mighty Eagle recruit Chuck’s sister Silver and team up with pigs Leonard, his assistant Courtney and techpig Garry to forge a truce and form a super team to save their homes. Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones. Rated PG.
”Where’d You Go, Bernadette” — After years of sacrificing herself for her family, a loving mom finds herself reconnecting with her creative passions. Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig. Rated PG-13.
”Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” — A girl with horrible secrets turns her life into a series of scary stories. Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush. Rated PG-13.
”The Art of Racing in the Rain” — A dog learns from his owner that techniques used on a race track can also be used to successfully navigate through life. Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Gary Cole, Kathy Baker. Rated PG.
”Dora and the Lost City of Gold” — Dora leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold. Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria. Rated PG.
”Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” — A unlikely alliance is formed when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Helen Mirren. Rated PG-13.
”The Lion King” — After the death of his father, a young lion flees his kingdom to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Billy Eichner. Rated PG.