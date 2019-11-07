Starting Friday:
“Doctor Sleep” — Years following the events of "The Shining," a now-adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with similar powers as his and tries to protect her. Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Jacob Tremblay. Rated R.
“Last Christmas” — Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her latest, accepting work as Santa's elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Emilia Clark, Henry Golding. Rated PG-13.
“Midway” — The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it. Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein. Rated PG-13.
“Playing with Fire” — A crew of rugged firefighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids. John Cena, Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key. Rated PG.
Continuing this week:
"Arctic Dogs" — Swifty the Arctic Fox, who works in the mailroom of Arctic Blast Delivery Service, dreams of becoming a Top Dog (the Arctic's star husky courier). James Franco, Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, Angelica Huston. Rated PG.
"Terminator: Dark Fate" — Sarah Connor sets out to protect a young woman and her friends as a liquid metal Terminator, sent from the future, attempts to terminate them. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Edward Furlong, Linda Hamilton. Rated R.
"Countdown" — When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person will die, it tells her she only has three days to live. Anne Winters, Elizabeth Lail, Charlie McDermott. Rated R.
"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" — Maleficent and her granddaughter begin to question complex family ties as they go in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces. Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer. Rated PG.
"Zombieland: Double Tap" — Columbus, Tallahasse, Wichita and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin. Rated R.
“The Addams Family” — An animated version of Charles Addams’ series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Features the voices of Finn Wolfhard, Charlize Theron and Chloe Grace Moretz. Rated PG.
“Joker” — A clown-for-hire by day, Arthur aspires to be a stand-up comic, but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz. Rated R.
Starts Nov. 14: “Charlie’s Angels,” “Ford V. Ferrari.”