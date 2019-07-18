Continuing this week:
”Yesterday” — A freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout causes problems for a struggling singer-songwriter. Himesh Patel, Lily James, Kate McKinnon. Rated PG-13.
”Avengers: Endgame” — The Avengers, with the help of their remaining allies, assemble once more to restore balance to the universe. Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Bradley Cooper, Scarlett Johansson. Rated PG-13.
”Annabelle Comes Home” — A possessed doll awakens the evil spirits in a room where she had been placed. Vera Farmiga, McKenna Grace, Madison Iseman. Rated R.
”Toy Story 4” — When a new toy called “Forky” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Tom Hanks, Joan Cusack, Tim Allen, Bonnie Hunt, Annie Potts. Rated G.
”Aladdin” — A street rat frees a genie from a lamp and is granted his wishes, including becoming a charming prince. Will Smith, Naomi Scott, Mena Massoud. Rated PG.
Starting July 26: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”