Continuing this week:
”Rambo: Last Blood” — Rambo must confront his past and revive his combat skills to gain revenge in a final mission. Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta. Rated R.
”Ad Astra” — An astronaut travels to the edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens survival of the planet. Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland. Rated PG-13.
”Hustlers” — Former strip club employees band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles. Rated R.
”Peanut Butter Falcon” — A young man with Down syndrome runs away from a nursing home to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, Zack Gootsagen.
”It Chapter Two” — 27 years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader. Rated R.
”Angel Has Fallen” — A secret service agent, framed for an assassination attempt on the president, attempts to clear his name. Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rated PG-13.
”Good Boys” — Three teenage boys ditch school and embark on a journey with accidentally stolen drugs. Jacob Tremblay, Retta, Will Forte. Rated R.
”The Lion King” — After the death of his father, a young lion flees his kingdom to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Billy Eichner. Rated PG.
Starting Oct. 4: “Joker.”