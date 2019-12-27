Starting Friday:
“Little Women” — Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh. Rated PG.
“Spies in Disguise” — When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. Will Smith, Karen Gillan, Reba McEntire. Rated PG.
“Uncut Gems” — A jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score makes a series of high-stakes bets. Adam Sandler, Julia Fox. Rated R.
Continuing this week:
”Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — The surviving Resistance faces the First Order again in what is being called the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher. Rated PG-13.
”Jumanji: The Next Level” — A team of friends return to Jumanji to do a rescue, then have to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Danny DeVito. PG-13.
”Cats” — A tribe of cast must decide which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. Taylor Swist, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Judy Dench. Rated PG.
”Richard Jewell” — A security guard saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, then victimized by false reports that he was a terrorist. Paul Walter Hauser, Olivia Wilde, Sam Rockwell. Rated PG-13.
”Knives Out” — A detective investigates the death of a renowned crime novelist. Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collete, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Daniel Craig. Rated PG-13.
“Frozen 2” — Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to find the origin of Elsa’s powers so they can save their kingdom. Voices of Jonathan Groff, Kristen Bell, Evan Rachel Wood. Rated PG.
Starting Jan. 3: “The Grudge”