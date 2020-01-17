Starting Friday:
”Bad Boys for Life” — Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride. Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens. Rated R.
”Dolittle” — A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen. Rated PG.
Continuing this week:
“1917” — Two young British privates during World War I are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory. Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden. Rated R.
“Like a Boss” — Two friends with very different ideals start a beauty company together. Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek. Rated R.
“Underwater” — A crew of aquatic researchers work to get to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick. Rated PG-13.
“Little Women” — Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh. Rated PG.
“Spies in Disguise” — When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. Will Smith, Karen Gillan, Reba McEntire. Rated PG.
”Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — The surviving Resistance faces the First Order again in what is being called the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher. Rated PG-13.
”Jumanji: The Next Level” — A team of friends return to Jumanji to do a rescue, then have to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Danny DeVito. PG-13.
“Frozen 2” — Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to find the origin of Elsa’s powers so they can save their kingdom. Voices of Jonathan Groff, Kristen Bell, Evan Rachel Wood. Rated PG.