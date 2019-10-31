Starting Friday:
”Arctic Dogs” — Swifty the Arctic Fox, who works in the mail room of Arctic Blast Delivery Service, dreams of becoming a Top Dog (the Arctic’s star husky courier). James Franco, Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, Angelica Huston. Rated PG.
”Terminator: Dark Fate” — Sarah Connor sets out to protect a young woman and her friends as a liquid metal Terminator, sent from the future, attempts to terminate them. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Edward Furlong, Linda Hamilton. Rated R.
Continuing this week:
”Countdown” — When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person will die, it tells her she only has three days to live. Anne Winters, Elizabeth Lail, Charlie McDermott. Rated R.
”Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — Maleficent and her granddaughter begin to question complex family ties as they go in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces. Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer. Rated PG.
”Zombieland: Double Tap” — Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin. Rated R.
”Judy” — Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform in a series of sold-out concerts in 1968. Renee Zellweger, Jessie Buckely, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon. Rated PG-13.
“Gemini Man” — An over-the-hill hit man faces off against a younger, more aggressive clone of himself. Will Smith, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong. Rated PG-13.
“The Addams Family” — An animated version of Charles Addams’ series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Features the voices of Finn Wolfhard, Charlize Theron and Chloe Grace Moretz. Rated PG.
“Joker” — A clown-for-hire by day, Arthur aspires to be a stand-up comic, but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz. Rated R.
”Abominable” — When teenage Yi encounters a youth, Yeti, on the roof of her apartment in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends embark on an epic quest to reunite this magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor. Rated PG.
Starts Nov. 8: “Doctor Sleep,” “Midway,” “Last Christmas” and “Playing With Fire.”