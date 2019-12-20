Editor note: No shows will begin after 6:50 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Starting Friday:
”Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — The surviving Resistance faces the First Order again in what is being called the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher. Raged PG-13.
”Jumanji: The Next Level” — A team of friends return to Jumanji to do a rescue, then have to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Danny DeVito. PG-13.
”Cats” — A tribe of cats must decide which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. Taylor Swift, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Judy Dench. Rated PG.
Continuing this week:
”Richard Jewell” — A security guard saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, then victimized by false reports that he was a terrorist. Paul Walter Hauser, Olivia Wilde, Sam Rockwell. Rated PG-13.
”Black Christmas” — One by one, college girls are being killed on the campus by an unknown stalker (the worst kind). Imogen Poots, Cary Elwes, Lily Donoghue. Rated PG-13.
”Knives Out” — A detective investigates the death of a renowned crime novelist. Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collete, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Daniel Craig. Rated PG-13.
“Frozen 2” — Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to find the origin of Elsa’s powers so they can save their kingdom. Voices of Jonathan Groff, Kristen Bell, Evan Rachel Wood. Rated PG.
Starting Dec. 25: “Little Women,” “Spies In Disguise” and “Uncut Gems.”