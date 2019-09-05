Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

New this week:

“It Chapter Two” — 27 years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. Rated R.

“Overcomer” — After reluctantly agreeing to coach cross-country, John and his wife, Amy, meet an aspiring athlete who’s pushing her limits on a journey toward discovery. Rated PG.

Continuing this week:

“Indian Horse” — A Canadian First Nations boy attempts to survive a residential school and life among racism in the 1970s. Sladen Peltier, Edna Manitowaki, Johnny Issaluk. Not Rated.

“Angel Has Fallen” — A secret service agent, framed for an assassination attempt on the president, attempts to clear his name. Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rated PG-13.

“Ready or Not” — A bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when she is forced to take part in a terrifying game. Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Henry Czerny. Rated R.

“Good Boys” — Three teenage boys ditch school and embark on a journey with accidentally stolen drugs. Jacob Tremblay, Retta, Will Forte. Rated R.

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” — A girl with horrible secrets turns her life into a series of scary stories. Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush. Rated PG-13.

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” — A unlikely alliance is formed when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Helen Mirren. Rated PG-13.

“The Lion King” — After the death of his father, a young lion flees his kingdom to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Billy Eichner. Rated PG.

Advance showing Sept. 12: “Downton Abbey,” and “Hustlers.”

Starting Sept. 13: “Hustlers”

