New this week:
“It Chapter Two” — 27 years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. Rated R.
“Overcomer” — After reluctantly agreeing to coach cross-country, John and his wife, Amy, meet an aspiring athlete who’s pushing her limits on a journey toward discovery. Rated PG.
Continuing this week:
“Indian Horse” — A Canadian First Nations boy attempts to survive a residential school and life among racism in the 1970s. Sladen Peltier, Edna Manitowaki, Johnny Issaluk. Not Rated.
“Angel Has Fallen” — A secret service agent, framed for an assassination attempt on the president, attempts to clear his name. Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rated PG-13.
“Ready or Not” — A bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when she is forced to take part in a terrifying game. Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Henry Czerny. Rated R.
“Good Boys” — Three teenage boys ditch school and embark on a journey with accidentally stolen drugs. Jacob Tremblay, Retta, Will Forte. Rated R.
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” — A girl with horrible secrets turns her life into a series of scary stories. Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush. Rated PG-13.
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” — A unlikely alliance is formed when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Helen Mirren. Rated PG-13.
“The Lion King” — After the death of his father, a young lion flees his kingdom to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Billy Eichner. Rated PG.
Advance showing Sept. 12: “Downton Abbey,” and “Hustlers.”
Starting Sept. 13: “Hustlers”