New this week:
”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — A faded TV actor and his stunt double try to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell. Rated R.
Continuing this week:
”The Lion King” — After the death of his father, a young lion flees his kingdom to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Billy Eichner. Rated PG.
”Stuber” — A detective recruits his Uber driver into an unexpected night of adventure. Kumail Janjiani, Dave Bautista, Iko Uwais. Rated R.
”Crawl” — A young woman, struggling to save her father during a hurricane, becomes trapped inside a flooding house and confronted by predators. Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Ross Anderson. Rated R.
”Spider-Man: Far From Home” — Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. Rated PG-13.
”Yesterday” — A freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout causes problem for a struggling singer-songwriter. Himesh Patel, Lily James, Kate McKinnon. Rated PG-13.
”Annabelle Comes Home” — A possessed doll awakens the evil spirits in a room where she had been placed. Vera Farmiga, McKenna Grace, Madison Iseman. Rated R.
”Toy Story 4” — When a new toy called “Forky” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Tom Hanks, Joan Cusack, Tim Allen, Bonnie Hunt, Annie Potts. Rated G.
”Aladdin” — A street rat frees a genie from a lamp and is granted his wishes, including becoming a charming prince. Will Smith, Naomi Scott, Mena Massoud. Rated PG.
Starting Aug. 2: “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”