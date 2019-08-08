New this week:
”The Kitchen” — Wives of gangsters, who are sent to prison, continue to operate their husbands’ rackets. Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss, Domhnall Gleeson. Rated R.
Continuing this week:
”Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” — A unlikely alliance is formed when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Helen Mirren. Rated PG-13.
”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — A faded TV actor and his stunt double try to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell. Rated R.
”The Lion King” — After the death of his father, a young lion flees his kingdom to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Billy Eichner. Rated PG.
”Spider-Man: Far From Home” — Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya. Rated PG-13.
”Toy Story 4” — When a new toy called “Forky” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Tom Hanks, Joan Cusack, Tim Allen, Bonnie Hunt, Annie Potts. Rated G.
”Aladdin” — A street rat frees a genie from a lamp and is granted his wishes, including becoming a charming prince. Will Smith, Naomi Scott, Mena Massoud. Rated PG.
Starting Aug. 14: “The Angry Birds Movie 2.”
Starting Aug. 16: “47 Meters Down: Uncaged,” “Good Boys” and “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?”