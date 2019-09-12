New this week:
”Hustlers” — Former strip club employees band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles. Rated R.
”Goldfinch” — A boy is taken in by a wealthy family after his mother is killed in a bombing. Ansel Elgort, Oakes Fegley, Aneurin Barndard, Finn Wolfhard. Rated R.
Continuing this week:
”Peanut Butter Falcon” — A young man with Down syndrome runs away from a nursing home to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, Zack Gootsagen.
”It Chapter Two” — 27 years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. James McAvoy,Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader. Rated R.
”Overcomer” — After reluctantly agreeing to coach cross-country, John and his wife, Amy, meet an aspiring athlete who’s pushing her limits on a journey toward discovery. Alex Kendrick, Priscilla C. Shirer, Shari Rigby. Rated PG.
”Indian Horse” — A Canadian First Nations boy attempts to survive a residential school and life among racism in the 1970s. Sladen Peltier, Edna Manitowaki, Johnny Issaluk. Not Rated.
”Angel Has Fallen” — A secret service agent, framed for an assassination attempt on the president, attempts to clear his name. Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rated PG-13.
”Good Boys” — Three teenage boys ditch school and embark on a journey with accidentally stolen drugs. Jacob Tremblay, Retta, Will Forte. Rated R.
”Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” — A girl with horrible secrets turns her life into a series of scary stories. Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush. Rated PG-13.
”Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” — A unlikely alliance is formed when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Helen Mirren. Rated PG-13.
”The Lion King” — After the death of his father, a young lion flees his kingdom to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Billy Eichner. Rated PG.
Starting Sept. 20: “Ad Astra,” “Downtown Abbey” and “Rambo: Last Blood.”