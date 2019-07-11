New this week:
”Stuber” — A detective recruits his Uber driver into an unexpected night of adventure. Kumail Janjiani, Dave Bautista, Iko Uwais. Rated R.
”Crawl” — A young woman, struggling to save her father during a hurricane, becomes trapped inside a flooding house and confronted by predators. Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Ross Anderson. Rated R.
Continuing this week:
”Spider-Man: Far From Home” — Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. Rated PG-13.
”Midsommar” — A violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult disrupts a mid-summer festival in Sweden. Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper. Rated R.
”Yesterday” — A freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout causes problem for a struggling singer-songwriter. Himesh Patel, Lily James, Kate McKinnon. Rated PG-13.
”Avengers: Endgame” — The Avengers, with the help of their remaining allies, assemble once more to restore balance to the universe. Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Bradley Cooper, Scarlett Johansson. Rated PG-13.
”Annabelle Comes Home” — A possessed doll awakens the evil spirits in a room where she had been placed. Vera Farmiga, McKenna Grace, Madison Iseman. Rated R.
”Toy Story 4” — When a new toy called “Forky” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Tom Hanks, Joan Cusack, Tim Allen, Bonnie Hunt, Annie Potts. Rated G.
”The Secret Life of Pets 2” — Max faces adjustments to major changes after his owner get married and has a child. Lake Bell, Hannibal Buress, Dana Carvey, Harrison Ford. Rated PG.
”Aladdin” — A street rat frees a genie from a lamp and is granted his wishes, including becoming a charming prince. Will Smith, Naomi Scott, Mena Massoud. Rated PG.
Starting July 19: “The Lion King.”