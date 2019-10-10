New this week:
“Gemini Man” — An over-the-hill hit man faces off against a younger, more aggressive clone of himself. Will Smith, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong. Rated PG-13.
“Jexi” — Phil’s new phone comes with an unexpected feature, Jexi, an artificial intelligence life coach, virtual assistant and cheerleader, which morphs into a virtual nightmare. Rose Byrne, Adam Devine and Wanda Sykes. Rated R.
“The Addams Family” — An animated version of Charles Addams’ series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Features the voices of Finn Wolfhard, Charlize Theron and Chloe Grace Moretz. Rated PG.
Continuing this week:
“Joker” — A clown-for-hire by day, Arthur aspires to be a stand-up comic, but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz. Rated R.
”Abominable” — When teenage Yi encounters a youth, Yeti, on the roof of her apartment in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends embark on an epic quest to reunite this magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor. Rated PG.
”Rambo: Last Blood” — Rambo must confront his past and revive his combat skills to gain revenge in a final mission. Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta. Rated R.
”Ad Astra” — An astronaut travels to the edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens survival of the planet. Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland. Rated PG-13.
”Hustlers” — Former strip club employees band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles. Rated R.
”It Chapter Two” — 27 years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader. Rated R.
”The Lion King” — After the death of his father, a young lion flees his kingdom to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Billy Eichner. Rated PG.
Advance shows on Oct. 17: “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Zombieland: Double Tap.”