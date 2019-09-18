New this week:
"Downton Abbey" — A royal visit from the king and queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will raise questions about the future of Downton. Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter. Rated PG.
"Rambo: Last Blood" — Rambo must confront his past and revive his combat skills to gain revenge in a final mission. Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta. Rated R.
"Ad Astra" — An astronaut travels to the edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens survival of the planet. Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland. Rated PG-13.
Continuing this week:
"Hustlers" — Former strip club employees band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles. Rated R.
"Goldfinch" — A boy is taken in by a wealthy family after his mother is killed in a bombing. Ansel Elgort, Oakes Fegley, Aneurin Barndard, Finn Wolfhard. Rated R.
"Peanut Butter Falcon" — A young man with Down syndrome runs away from a nursing home to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, Zack Gootsagen.
"It Chapter Two" — 27 years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader. Rated R.
”Angel Has Fallen” — A secret service agent, framed for an assassination attempt on the president, attempts to clear his name. Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rated PG-13.
”Good Boys” — Three teenage boys ditch school and embark on a journey with accidentally stolen drugs. Jacob Tremblay, Retta, Will Forte. Rated R.
”The Lion King” — After the death of his father, a young lion flees his kingdom to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Billy Eichner. Rated PG.
Starting Sept. 27: "Abominable."