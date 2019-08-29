New this week:
”Indian Horse” — A Canadian First Nations boy attempts to survive a residential school and life among racism in the 1970s. Sladen Peltier, Edna Manitowaki, Johnny Issaluk. Not Rated.
Return this week:
”Toy Story 4” — A new toy called “Forky” adds adventure to a road trip. Tom Hanks, Joan Cusack, Tim Allen, Bonnie Hunt. Rated G.
Continuing this week:
”Angel Has Fallen” — A secret service agent, framed for an assassination attempt on the president, attempts to clear his name. Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rated PG-13.
”Ready or Not” — A bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when she is forced to take part in a terrifying game. Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Henry Czerny. Rated R.
”47 Meters Down: Uncaged” — Four teenage girls diving underwater venture into the territory of a deadly shark species. Sophie Nelisse, CorineFox, Brianne Tju, Sistine Rose Stallone. Rated PG-13.
”Good Boys” — Three teenage boys ditch school and embark on a journey with accidentally stolen drugs. Jacob Tremblay, Retta, Will Forte. Rated R.
”Angry Birds Movie 2” — When a new threat puts Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red, Chuck, Bomb and Mighty Eagle recruit Chuck’s sister Silver and team up with pigs Leonard, his assitant Courtney and techpig Garry to forge a truce and form a superteam to save their homes. Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones. Rated PG.
”Where’d You Go, Bernadette” — After years of sacrificing herself for her family, a loving mom finds herself reconnecting with her creative passions. Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig. Rated PG-13.
”Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” — A girl with horrible secrets turns her life into a series of scary stories. Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush. Rated PG-13.
”The Art of Racing in the Rain” — A dog gains an insight into the techniques needed to be successful on a race track that also can be used in his journey through life. Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Gary Cole, Kathy Baker. Rated PG.
”Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” — A unlikely alliance is formed when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Helen Mirren. Rated PG-13.
”The Lion King” — After the death of his father, a young lion flees his kingdom to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Billy Eichner. Rated PG.
”Spider-Man: Far From Home — Extended Cut” — The mystery of several elemental creature attacks creates havoc. Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya. Rated PG-13.
Starting Sept. 5: “It Chapter Two.”