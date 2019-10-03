New this week
“Joker” — A clown-for-hire by day, Arthur aspires to be a stand-up comic, but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz. Rated R.
Continuing this week
”Abominable” — When teenage Yi encounters a youth, Yeti, on the roof of her apartment in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends embark on an epic quest to renuite this magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor. Rated PG.
”Downton Abbey” — A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will raise questions about the future of Downton. Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter. Rated PG.
”Rambo: Last Blood” — Rambo must confront his past and revive his combat skills to gain revenge in a final mission. Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta. Rated R.
”Ad Astra” — An astornaut travels to the edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens survival of the planet. Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland. Rated PG-13.
”Hustlers” — Former strip club employees band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles. Rated R.
”Peanut Butter Falcon” — A young man with Down syndrome runs away from a nursing home to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, Zack Gootsagen.
”It Chapter Two” — 27 years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. James McAvoy,Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader. Rated R.
”The Lion King” — After the death of his father, a young lion flees his kingdom to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Billy Eichner. Rated PG.
Advance shows on Oct. 10: “The Addams Family, “Gemini Man,” “Jexi.”