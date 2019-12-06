Starting Friday:
”Playmobil: The Movie” — Animated feature film inspired by the Playmobil brand toys. Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman, Jim Gaffigan. Rated PG.
Returning this week:
”The Adams Family” — Animated version of the Charles Addams series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Finn Wolfhard, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Mortez. Rated PG.
Continuing this week:
”Knives Out” — A detective investigates the death of a renowned crime novelist. Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collete, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Daniel Craig. Rated PG-13.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — After a jaded magazine writer is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness and decency from America’s most-beloved neighbor. Tom Hanks, Christine Lahti, Matthew Rhys. Rated PG.
“Frozen 2” — Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to find the origin of Elsa’s powers, in order to save their kingdom. Voices of Jonathan Groff, Kristen Bell, Evan Rachel Wood. Rated PG.
“Ford v. Ferrari” — American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle to build a revolutionary race car. Christian Bale, Matt Damon. Rated PG-13.
“Midway” — The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it. Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein. Rated PG-13.
“Playing with Fire” — A crew of rugged firefighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids. John Cena, Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key. Rated PG.
”Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — Maleficent and her granddaughter begin to question complex family ties as they go in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces. Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer. Rated PG.
Starting Dec. 13: “Jumanji: The Next Level.”