Starting Friday:
“21 Bridges” — An embattled New York Police Department detective is thrust into a manhunt for a pair of cop killers. Chadwick Boseman, JK Simmons, Keith David. Rated R.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — After a jaded magazine writer is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness and decency from America’s most-beloved neighbor. Tom Hanks, Christine Lahti, Matthew Rhys. Rated PG.
“Frozen 2” — Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to find the origin of Elsa’s powers, in order to save their kingdom. Voices of Jonathan Groff, Kristen Bell, Evan Rachel Wood. Rated PG.
Continuing this week:
“Charlie’s Angels” — When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie’s Angels are called into action. Naomi Scott, Elizabeth Banks, Sam Claflin, Kristen Stewart. Rated PG-13.
“Ford v. Ferrari” — American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle to build a revolutionary race car. Christian Bale, Matt Damon. Rated PG-13.
“The Good Liar” — Career con artist Ray Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish. Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen. Rated R.
“Midway” — The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it. Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein. Rated PG-13.
“Playing with Fire” — A crew of rugged firefighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids. John Cena, Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key. Rated PG.
”Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — Maleficent and her granddaughter begin to question complex family ties as they go in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces. Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer. Rated PG.
Starts Nov. 27: “Knives Out”