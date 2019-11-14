Starting Friday:
“Charlie’s Angels” — When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie’s Angels are called into action. Naomi Scott, Elizabeth Banks, Sam Claflin, Kristen Stewart. Rated PG-13.
“Ford v. Ferrari” — American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle to build a revolutionary race car. Christian Bale, Matt Damon. Rated PG-13.
“The Good Liar” — Career con artist Ray Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish. Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen. Rated R.
Continuing this week:
“Doctor Sleep” — Years following the events of “The Shining,” a now-adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with similar powers as his and tries to protect her. Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Jacob Tremblay. Rated R.
“Last Christmas” — Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her latest, accepting work as Santa’s elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Emilia Clark, Henry Golding. Rated PG-13.
“Midway” — The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it. Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein. Rated PG-13.
“Playing with Fire” — A crew of rugged firefighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids. John Cena, Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key. Rated PG.
”Terminator: Dark Fate” — Sarah Connor sets out to protect a young woman and her friends as a liquid metal Terminator, sent fromthe future, attempts to terminate them. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Edward Furlong, Linda Hamilton. Rated R.
”Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — Maleficent and her granddaughter begin to question complex family ties as they go in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces. Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer. Rated PG.
”Zombieland: Double Tap” — Columbus, Tallahasse, Wichita and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin. Rated R.
Starts Nov. 21: “Frozen 2,” “Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”