ASHLAND — The Ashland Independent Film Festival (AIFF) announced its complete schedule for the 20th annual festival, presented this year as a “double feature”- online, with most films available coast-to-coast from April 15-29, and live and outdoors in Ashland and Medford from June 24-28.
AIFF’s 2021 festival will present approximately 100 new independent films, including 35 feature films and a dozen shorts programs, accompanied by Q&A’s with filmmakers, virtual parties, mixers, and panels.
The 2021 festival kicks off online on Thursday, April 15 with the Northwest premiere of the Oregon-filmed “The Water Man”, the debut feature directed by actor David Oyelowo, who will receive this year’s AIFF Rogue Award.
“The Water Man’s story is set against the backdrop of Oregon wildfires, which connects the film to the festival’s central theme of ‘Rising From the Ashes,’ inspired by the devastating Almeda Fire which hit our community in 2020,” said AIFF Artistic Director Richard Herskowitz.
The online festival’s closing night film, “Lily Topples the World”, won the jury prize for Best Documentary at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March. It stars domino artist and YouTube sensation Lily Hevesh, one of several iconoclastic female artists highlighted in this year’s arts track.
The live festival in June launches with the Northwest premiere of “Fanny: The Right to Rock”, about the three Filipina American teens who formed the ferocious, pioneering California rock group Fanny in 1969. Fanny founding member Brie Howard-Darling will perform live, joined by director Bobbi Jo Hart, an alumnus of Ashland’s Southern Oregon University.
AIFF 2021 Pride Award recipient producer Christine Vachon will be honored with a 30th anniversary screening of “Poison”, joining online with director Todd Haynes and New Queer Cinema critic B. Ruby Rich for a TalkBack panel discussion on the film’s creation and legacy. Vachon returns for the closing night of the live festival in June and will be joined by director/writer/lead actor John Cameron Mitchell to celebrate the 20th anniversary of both “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and the Ashland Independent Film Festival at an outdoor screening that also features a costume party and live music.
The festival also includes a narrative feature competition, with entries this year including Alicia J. Rose’s “A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff”, Mylissa Fitzsimmons’ “Everything in the End”, and more. Narrative features screening out of competition include “Summertime”, the LA slam poetry musical Carlos López Estrada filmed before he directed Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon”.
Audiences can preview the full program guide at www.ashlandfilm.org and purchase tickets for members now and starting on April 7 for the general public. Most virtual films cost $10 and outdoor screenings $12, with $2 off for members, seniors, students, and those experiencing financial hardship, with many programs available for free. Memberships, which support the festival and provide access to exclusive programs year-round, start at $35 and are also available through the festival website.
Cited by MovieMaker Magazine as one of the “Top 25 Coolest Festivals in the World” and one of the “Top 50 Festivals Worth the Entry Fee,” the Ashland Independent Film Festival is usually held annually in April in Southern Oregon. AIFF screens 100-plus independent documentary, narrative, animation, and short films in its festival and other year-round programs in Ashland, nestled in the beautiful Rogue River Valley. In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, AIFF moved online for its 19th annual festival in 2020, extended its five-day event to 24 days, and was recognized by Smithsonian Magazine and MovieMaker Magazine as having one of the best virtual film festivals.
For more information email info@ashlandfilm.org or call 541-488-3823.