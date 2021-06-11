ASHLAND – The Ashland Independent Film Festival, fresh off its second year of offering their festival virtually, will present films in select venues and outdoors June 24-28 in Ashland and Medford.
At Scienceworks Hands-On Museum, viewers will watch films projected on a large outdoor screen in the field facing the building. At the Walkabout Brewing Company in Medford, viewers will fill the spacious backyard, facing the big screen and stage. Each screening at these two venues will be accompanied by live musical performers, food carts and beverages. Media art will be on view at the Schneider Museum of Art, where AIFF is co-presenting the “Collecting Cuba: Selections from the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art” exhibition, and at the downtown AIFF Film Center, where animator/musician Jeremy Rourke will create and perform his animated films and songs in the Film Center window.
The five day festival will begin with the Rogue Valley Symphony premiering two new fanfares written especially for the occasion of the festival’s twentieth anniversary. A new short film about the Symphony’s performances for first responders during the pandemic, “Traveling Fanfares” will follow. “Fanny: The Right to Rock” recounts the incredible, untold story of three Filipina American teens who self-founded a garage band in the 1960s that morphed into the ferocious California rock group Fanny. Brie Howard-Darling, a founding member of Fanny, will perform live with Dave Darling on the festival stage.
The festival ends with a closing night “CineMasque” — an open-air party with live music, film, and costumes celebrating the 20th anniversary of both AIFF and “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” The screening of Hedwig will be preceded by an introduction from the film’s producer, AIFF2021 Rogue Award Winner Christine Vachon. Guests are encouraged to “Glam it Up” for a costume competition: best costume inspired by “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” Eddie Lopez, a member of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival acting company for eight seasons, will host the festivities in the role of Hedwig, perform songs from the musical accompanied by guitarist Dan Sherrill, and introduce songs by the drag performer Bettie Wood. Lopez as Hedwig will also conduct a live Skype interview with Hedwig’s creator John Cameron Mitchell, who is currently shooting a film in Australia.
For a full listing of planned activities visit www.ashlandfilm.org.