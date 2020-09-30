The Ashland Independent Film Festival (AIFF) is expanding Varsity World Film Week, its annual fall festival of new international films, into a two-week “Varsity World Film Weeks – Virtual Edition,” according to a news release.
The festival will run online Oct. 2-15 via ashlandfilm.org and is co-sponsored with Coming Attractions Theatres. Thirteen film selections can be viewed throughout the United States, while two films (The End of Love and Kuessipan) are available only to Oregon viewers.
Among the countries represented through the 15 selected films in the Varsity World Film Weeks are Chile, China, France, Israel, United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Iran, Hong Kong, Argentina, and more.
“We have questioned just how relevant a film festival is in a difficult time for our community that has endured such significant loss,” said Erica Thompson, executive director of AIFF, regarding the organization’s response to the recent tragic fires in Ashland and neighboring towns. “We kept coming back to our core belief that art nourishes the individual spirit, creates common ground among people, and helps illuminate a way forward in dark times. AIFF is committed to celebrating the diversity of human experience through the art of independent film. It is with that spirit we invite you to participate in the upcoming Varsity World Film Weeks – an opportunity to explore foreign lands, perspectives, and experiences.”
Several of the films are well-known on the festival circuit, having swept up awards ranging from the Golden Bear at the 2020 Berlin International Film Festival (Mohamad Rasoulof’s There Is No Evil) to the World Cinema Documentary Audience Award (The Reason I Jump) and World Cinema Dramatic Jury Prize (Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness) at Sundance.
In addition to well-known directors – Iran’s Rasoulof and Chile’s Pablo Larrain – “the program is filled with adventurous gems from emerging talents such as Great Britain’s Mark Jenkin and Israel’s Keren Ben Rafael, whose films Bait and The End of Love play with storytelling conventions in exciting ways,” said Richard Herskowitz, AIFF artistic director.
Herskowitz said he is also pleased to have films from countries making their World Film Week debuts, including Saudi Arabia (sending the feminist drama The Perfect Candidate), Honduras (the Tarantino-esque 90 Minutes), and, from Canada’s first nations, Kuessipan, whose screenplay is by Innu novelist Naomi Fontaine.
Tickets for Varsity World Film Weeks may be purchased at ashlandfilm.org. Each film will be available on the festival’s Eventive film channel for 48 consecutive hours, and several will be accompanied by filmmaker Q&As.
Individual tickets are $10 each, and are discounted for seniors, students, and people experiencing economic hardship to $8 per film. A seven-film VWFW Passport is available for $60, discounted to $49 for eligible viewers, and an all-access pass to all 15 films is available for $100 or $80 discounted. All proceeds from these events benefit the non-profit Ashland Independent Film Festival and Coming Attractions Theatres.
Synopses of the Varsity World Film Weeks films, along with trailers, and the film schedule can be found at ashlandfilm.org. Varsity World Film Weeks sponsors and community partners include Coming Attractions Theatres, Ashland Home Net, Rogue Creamery, The Earth and Humanity Foundation, and Project A.