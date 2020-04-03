A beloved Southern Oregon film festival, forced to cancel its regular event due to coronavirus-related crowd restrictions, is taking a new tact to the concert of festivals by going online.
Originally slated for April 16-20, the 19th annual Ashland Independent Film Festival (AIFF) was forced to cancel its plans, like many film festivals scheduled around Oregon, due to ongoing efforts to quell the spread of COVID-19. Voted as one of the “50 Film Festival Worth the Entry Fee” in 2019 by Moviemaker Magazine, organizers sought an alternative to outright cancelation, working out logistics to instead present the event on a virtual platform.
Now slated for a three-week online stretch, May 22 – June 14, the virtual Ashland Independent Film Festival will present over 100 films available to stream along with filmmaker question-and-answer sessions and special events. Organizers hope that it will present all the appeal of a typical film festival, offered from the safety of home during quarantine shutdowns.
The AIFF festival annually includes independent documentaries, narrative films, animation and short films, presented at the Historic Ashland Armory, Ashland Street Cinema and the AIFF Film Center. Special attention is also granted to film productions made in Oregon. Nearly entering two decades of operation, AIFF has been named among “Top-25 Coolest Festivals in the World” by Moviemaker Magazine, and garnered festival support grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and The National Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Oregon alone hosts over 70 film festivals throughout the calendar year, from small community-based productions to major events such as Ashland’s annual film festival, the Bend Film Festival, and even Klamath Falls’ own Klamath Independent Film Fest (KIFF) – held every September. The largest in the state, the Portland International Film Festival, was halfway complete in March when crowd restriction orders forced cancelation of the event only partially completed. This left many regional filmmakers left unable to showcase their latest works, but both AIFF and KIFF may be able to fill that void. AIFF includes many films made in Oregon, while KIFF’s lone criteria is that the content is entirely made in Oregon or by Oregon filmmakers.
While not the only annual film festival nationally that is pursuing a digital change in tact, AIFF2020’s approach is somewhat experimental – and if successful may serve as the blueprint for online film festival going forward. AIFF2020 will be hosted online by Film Festival Flix, an innovative digital platform for virtual festivals. It can be accessed on www.FilmFestivalFlix.com or on Film Festival Flix TV and mobile apps such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Android.
“Ever since COVID-19 compelled us to postpone the April Ashland Independent Film Festival for the safety of our communities, our team has been working intensively on an alternative plan for presenting this year’s program,” said Richard Herskowitz, AIFF’s artistic and executive director. “We were determined to present the program we had just finalized, which represented the efforts of independent filmmakers who have labored for years on bringing their visions to fruition and festival programmers who reviewed over 900 films to bring an extraordinary selection of works to AIFF audiences.”
Now AIFF staff is hard at work building a full festival experience for audiences in Ashland and throughout the country that can be experienced from the safety and comfort of their homes. Most feature films will be introduced by their directors, live and recorded Q&A’s will follow screenings, and a virtual opening night party is being planned. On June 14, an awards presentation will be hosted online by Bruce Campbell, Southern Oregon resident and actor best known as ‘Ash’ from The Evil Dead series. His Southern Oregon-filmed movie “My Name is Bruce” was screened at the 2007 Ashland Independent Film festival. Campbell will present jury award winners with $10,000 in prize money collected during a successful Kickstarter campaign launched by AIFF last fall.
“We are doing all we can to create a rich cinematic and festival-like experience,” said Herskowitz. “We are especially grateful for the support of so many in our community – filmgoers, filmmakers, sponsors, and other supporters – who tell us how much AIFF means to Ashland and to them. By going virtual, we can respond to that passion and support as well as mitigate the financial loss of not having our regular festival. We’re asking our film fans to support us, as they are able, by making donations, buying memberships and inviting their friends nationwide to drop in to the festival and watch a film.”
The full festival program will be announced on April 30 in an online preview presentation by Herskowitz and linked from the festival’s website at www.ashlandfilm.org. Starting April 30, audiences will be able to preview the full program guide at FilmFestivalFlix.com and purchase a Festival Pass and order tickets. Passes will be offered free to all AIFF members, sponsors, and volunteers.
“We look forward, once the virus passes, to presenting summer events in our new AIFF Film Center as well as Varsity World Film Week in October. In the meantime, we are excited about building a lively virtual film community,” added Herskowitz.
Details about how to participate in and contribute to the virtual Ashland Independent Film Festival are at www.ashlandfilm.org.