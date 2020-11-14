ASHLAND – Ashland Independent Film Festival (AIFF) “Best of The Fests” virtual film series will present “The Dilemma of Desire,” according to a news release.
The film will screen on AIFF’s Eventive film channel, accessible online from www.ashlandfilm.org, Nov. 13-19, and will be accompanied by a Q&A with director Maria Finitzo, moderated by Kim Marks, owner of Ashland’s boutique, As You Like It: A Love Revolution.
“AIFF is proud to bring to its Best of the Fest monthly series “The Dilemma of Desire.” This brave documentary about female sexual liberation, produced by Kartemquin Films and directed by Maria Finitzo, was initially selected for AIFF2020 but was unable to be included in our virtual festival program,” said Executive Director Erica Thompson.
“The Dilemma of Desire” explores the work of four women who are shattering myths and lies about female sexual desire, bodies and - ultimately – power.
“It seemed like the ground we made during the sexual revolution had been lost,” said Finitzo. “I was surprised by how many women were having bad sex and putting up with it. I’ve had women tell me over and over again that even though they enjoy the hookup culture, they feel like it is too much trouble to ask the person they just had a sexual encounter with for pleasure….We'll never be equal until were seen as equal beings sexually…If you don't think you're worth it sexually, you're not going to demand equal pay or feel free to behave the way you want.”
Tickets to view the film online are $10. For more information visit www.ashlandfilm.org.