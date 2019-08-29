“This, That and the Other Thing” featuring works by the husband and wife team of Greg and Debbie Beckman will begin from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive, according to a news release.
The exhibit will continue through Sunday, Sept. 29. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Admission is free. An artists reception will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.
Greg Beckman began building things at an early age while growing up on a ranch in Southwestern Wyoming. His mother, also an artist, stimulated his interest in art, primarily in photography.
Greg began photography in earnest in 1969 during his first tour in the Vietnam War. Cameras were cheap and film developing was free. He stayed in the hobby for many years after his military service, using photography as a means of supplementing his income while in college and eventually went into doing serious photography in 1976.
Debbie Beckman said she has derived great pleasure from taking an idea and making it come to life since childhood. She is mostly self-taught. Though she has taken several art classes in the past, it is her quest to explore different methods, processes and medias, which keeps her interested and constantly learning.
Much of her work reflects her love of nature. “I will spend hours studying and photographing, birds, bees, dragonflies, butterflies, flowers or whatever else passes me as I stand still in awe,” she said.
In addition, she will show new jewelry that reflect her favorite medias for jewelry — copper, silver, wire wrap, bone, resin, beads as well as some new Klamath amber pieces.