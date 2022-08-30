"Wocus Gatherers"

"Wocus Gatherers" is one of Ka'ila Farrell-Smith's pieces of art currently on display at the Favell Museum.

 submitted by Favell Museum

Ka’ila Farrell-Smith will be available for a meet-and-greet session this weekend, the final weekend of her exhibit at the Favell Museum.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, attendees are invited to meet Farrell-Smith at the museum, where light refreshments will be served.

Tags

Recommended for you