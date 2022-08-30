Ka’ila Farrell-Smith will be available for a meet-and-greet session this weekend, the final weekend of her exhibit at the Favell Museum.
From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, attendees are invited to meet Farrell-Smith at the museum, where light refreshments will be served.
Farrell-Smith is a contemporary Klamath Modoc visual artist based in Modoc Point. Ka’ila has exhibited and studied internationally. The conceptual framework of her practice focuses on channeling research through a creative flow of experimentation and artistic playfulness rooted in Indigenous aesthetics and abstract formalism. Utilizing painting and traditional Indigenous art practices, her work explores space in-between the Indigenous and western paradigms.
Her exhibit currently showing at the Favell Museum is her first exhibition in her ancestral homelands. She returned home four years ago to honor the legacy of her late father, Alfred Leo Smith, and the ancestors of the Klamath, Modoc, and Paiute.
Farrell-Smith is a 2021 Hallie Ford Fellow and a 2019-20 Fields Artist Fellow with Oregon Humanities. Farrell-Smith received a BFA in Painting from Pacific Northwest College of Art and an MFA in Contemporary Art Practices Studio from Portland State University.
There will be no charge for admission Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday Sept. 3rd.