Paintings and ceramics by Linda Litteral will be featured until Sunday, July 28 in the Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive, according to a news release.
Her multi-faceted works include ceramics, bronze cast and clay sculpture, oil and acrylic paint on canvas, pen and pencil on paper, wood, and three-dimensional mixed media sculpture.
She earned her MFA from San Diego State University. Her thesis was an exploration of art as a way to expose and heal childhood abuse. Past teaching experience includes SDSU, Mesa, Miramar, Grossmont, and Southwestern Colleges. She currently teaches art healing classes to inmates at Las Colinas Detention Center and Donovan State Prison. Recently, she facilitated a similar class at New York City’s Bluestocking’s Bookstore. She is a member of Allied Craftsman and Feminist Image Group.
Her work has been seen extensively in the greater San Diego area and is included in the collections of Museu Brasileira De Escultura, (The Brazil Museum of Culture) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Jingdezhen Ceramic Institute in Jingdzhen, China
Litteral curated the Feminist Image Group Show, “Don’t Shut Up!” and traveled to New York City to represent the artists and their movement. She has shown her work at Grafiska Sallskapet and Krogen Amerika in Sweden. Litteral was also chosen for and attended a two-month residency at Centre Pompadour in France for women artists creating social change through their art in 2018.
As an artist, she said, she is passionate about making the world a safer place for women and children. She uses her art to educate and heal viewers. Her classes help people of all ages open to healing themselves and their communities.
The art gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is always free.