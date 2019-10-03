An opening reception for an exhibit, “The Paintings of Marlene Palmer” featuring animal paintings by her, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive, according to a news release.
The exhibit will continue through Sunday, Oct. 27. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Admission is always free.
Palmer was born in a farming community in Antigo, Wis. She had a late start in her painting career due to working and raising two daughters with her husband Ernest. Her primary focus is in oil painting on canvas, but she also occasionally works in acrylics. She will do commissioned painting on request, most often head studies of cats and dogs.
After moving to Klamath Falls, Palmer studied under George McMahon for a very short time before he retired from teaching. Besides that, she mainly considers herself to be a self-taught artist, who is still learning. Palmer has sold her paintings throughout the United States and has made donations to several charitable causes through designing and painting logos for dog clubs and providing her paintings for dog rescue fundraising.