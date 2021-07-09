A variety of works by Open Studio Artists are on display through months of July and August in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery, 1451 Main St. in Klamath Falls, according to a Klamath County Museum news release.
Theme for the exhibition is “Different Eyes, Different Brushes.” It includes an eclectic mix of media by seven local artists. The exhibit includes examples of the same subject seen by different artists, and also the same subject interpreted by one artist using different media.
An opening reception will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10.
Open Studio Artists group was formed by students of retired Klamath Community College art instructor Joni Leaf. The group wanted to continue working together, and has welcomed other artists as well.
Participating artists include Carol Bassett, Delores Casteel, Stephanie Hakanson, Mary Kelley, Sarah Menke, Deborah Runnels, and Joyce VanBuren.
“We are all grannies, except for our adopted granddaughter, Sarah, who will be a sophomore at Willamette University this fall,” said Mary Kelley, one of the groups organizers.
The Modoc Gallery is open during regular museum hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission to the gallery is free.
For more information contact the museum at 541-882-1000.