The Klamath Art Gallery announced its re-opening on Sunday, July 5 with Art by the Klamath Veteran's Art Community, which will showcase various works by retired veterans, according to a news release.
Four artists will be represented including Frank H. Begley, Linda Chevalier, Bruce Patterson, and Jennifer Royse, who will be sharing their story of healing and hope through their art with the community.
A “meet and greet” with the artists will be held on Sunday, July 5 from noon to 4 p.m., a time for visitors to share a “thank you for your service” and discuss artwork. Since the Gallery is limited on space, social distancing will be strictly observed and visitors must wear masks. The exhibit will continue through Sunday, July 26.
Frank H. Begley is a post-9/11 Army Veteran using art as therapy and will be showing his still life drawings. Begley studied art at Rogue Community College and taught art at the White City, Oregon VA to other disabled veterans as a volunteer in 2018. Begley also works with horses in an equine therapy program. Begley lives in Klamath Falls and uses art to reach others in our community.
Linda Chevalier is a Coast Guard Veteran from (1977-1981) and will be exhibiting her favorite mediums: alcohol ink on tiles and watercolor paintings. Chevalier says her “greatest joy is when I am able to create a picture that expresses the feelings it was intended to express and then brings joy to others.”
Bruce Patterson is a Navy Veteran and will be exhibiting pen and color ink drawing. He enjoys black and white mediums. Patterson’s style includes inking and illustrations.
Jennifer Royse served in the U.S. Army as well as the Army Reserves for a total of 13 years. She will be exhibiting ink drawing and watercolor paintings. Royse enjoys using ink, acrylic paint, watercolor, drawing and pottery and has been using art as therapy. She delights in sharing her work with the community.
The Klamath Art Gallery is located at 120 Riverside Drive, across from the Favell Museum. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. For additional information call 541-883-1833 or visit www.klamathartgallery.blogspot.com.