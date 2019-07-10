Paintings by local artist Dorothy Hale will be featured during July and August in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery, according to a news release.
An opening reception for the exhibition runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, in the museum at 1451 Main St.
A resident of Klamath Falls for 48 years, Hale enjoys painting birds and wildlife of the region. Other subjects include still life and works done on commission. She likes working with watercolors, pastels and prismacolor pencils.
Hale was a partner in the former Gallery 803, and a part owner of the Clearwater Gallery in Klamath Falls. She now teaches art classes weekly at the museum.
The Modoc Gallery is open during regular museum hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission to the gallery is free.
For more information contact the museum at 541-882-1000.