Arcis Saxophone Quartet, a collective of master musicians specializing in classical chamber music, will perform at the Ross Ragland Theater (RRT) on Sunday, March 22.
The performance is a multi-tiered experience, beginning with a master class at 11:45 a.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater’s Cultural Center, followed by a pre-concert lecture at 1:15 p.m. in the Ross Ragland lobby, and a concert at 2 p.m.
The concert is the latest in the RRT’s classical series, presenting a rare form of chamber music matched with passion and enthusiasm of the performers. A collective from Munich, Germany, Arcis Saxophone Quartet provide world-class technique with bright and joyful performances to create a unique concert experience.
Tickets for the concert performance vary from $17 to $26. Tickets can be acquired in advance through the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours at 541-884-5483, or online at www.rrtheater.org.
For more information about the saxophone master class contact Sam at education@rrtheater.org.