A special tour exploring the design and construction of the Baldwin Hotel Museum building, 31 Main St., will be offered Saturday, Aug. 29.
Admission for the two-hour tour is $10 per person, with a $1 discount for students and seniors. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Pre-paid reservations for the tour can be made by calling (541) 882-1000.
“George Baldwin took on the challenge of building a four-story brick building on the side of a steep hill,” said Mary Nobel, a docent at the Baldwin Hotel Museum. “It turned out to be a good fit, as the building has held up well for more than 115 years.”
The tour will also examine seismic retrofitting that was performed on the structure in 1999. The stone masonry walls of the Baldwin building are 36 inches thick at the ground level, tapering down to 12 inches on the fourth floor.
A number of other features of the building remain a mystery, including the purpose of a cupola that sits in the middle of the roof.
The Baldwin Hotel Museum is open for regular tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday during the summer.