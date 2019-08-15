The Linkville Players will host their 16th Annual Klammie Awards Ceremony Saturday at the Linkville Playhouse at 201 Main St.
Ticket holders for the event will be treated to a special complimentary gala reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the theater lobby. The award show begins at 7:30 p.m. and will feature plenty of entertainment; including special musical performances and several comedy vignettes featuring various local actors.
Host for this year’s Klammie Awards is Kevin Coleman, a theatrical fixture around Klamath Falls. Coleman has been seen on-stage in both Linkville, and Ross Ragland productions.
“I am honored to have been asked to host the Klammies this year,” says Coleman. “It is really an awesome thing to be able to give back to, and recognize, the vibrant Klamath Falls artistic community. The arts enrich our lives and our community!”
The Klammie awards are one-of-a-kind trophies, locally cast in aluminum and brass by a dedicated group of Linkville volunteers. Completing each award requires hours of labor, which is very fitting, because each Linkville production represents so many hours of volunteer labor.
The Klammie Awards first began in August of 2004 as a way for the Linkville Players to encourage and foster participation in the theater by giving their many patrons a chance to vote for and honor their favorite performances and productions from the past season. The event has since evolved into a night of glitz and glamour that is full of entertainment with local personalities, award presentations, music and plenty of food and drink. Although formal attire is recommended, it is not required. The ceremony has become popular partially because it gives the Linkville’s patrons the opportunity to meet and mingle with all of the performers and volunteers, but also because it gives the volunteers a night to let loose and just enjoy.
Tickets for the 16th Annual Klammie Awards Show are available at the Linkville’s new ticket outlet, Poppy, at 522 Main St. Tickets are $10 for orchestra and $12 for loge seating. Tickets will also be sold at the door as space is available.