Anthony Bock, a virtuoso piano soloist, will perform at the Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University as part of its virtual concert series on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are free, with the livestream available through the SOU Music Recital Hall on the Oregon Center for the Arts YouTube Channel, www.youtube,com/OregonCenterForTheArts.
Bock is an aspiring young piano soloist, chamber musician, and collaborative pianist who was born and raised in Southern Oregon and has competed throughout the United States. In 2015, he was awarded first place in the Oregon Music Teachers Association (OMTA) Sonatina Competition. He was an OMTA Bach Competition state finalist in 2012 and has participated in OMTA Classical and Baroque festivals throughout the state. He is the recipient of the 2016-2020 Evans Family Endowed Scholarship at Southern Oregon University and the winner of the 2016 and 2019 Brookings Friends of Music Scholarship.
Bock participated in a Musical Teachers National Association (MTNA) competition in 2018 as well as Placing third at Catholic University of America’s International Piano Competition at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. in 2019. Bock is a Teacher’s Assistant and staff pianist for the Oregon Center for the Arts (OCA) Theater Department.
In addition to piano, Bock sings in SOU’s Chamber Choir. Outside of music, Bock has completed a Bachelor’s of science in Business Administration with a concentration in Public Accounting. He currently works as an internal auditor and SOX Advisor at Lithia Motors, a Fortune 250 company.
In his free time, he enjoys hiking, basketball, and soccer. He is an avid performer throughout Oregon and at SOU, he has played with numerous jazz ensembles and professional Big Bands throughout the state and is currently in the pursuit of a Bachelor’s of Music Piano Performance degree at Southern Oregon University under the instruction of Dr. Alexander Tutunov and Dr. Matt Goodrich.