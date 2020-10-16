The 19th annual Rocky Point Fall Festival will take place this Sunday, Oct. 18 from 1-4 p.m. at the Rocky Point Fire Hall.
The annual celebration, sponsored by Rocky Point Quilt, is a fundraiser for the Rocky Point Fire Department and EMS, helping provide equipment as well as community projects.
In past years the event has included a large community barbecue and group activities, but social distancing and masks requirements will be in place for this year’s event. The Rocky Point Fall Festival will include tables of unique handcrafted items and homemade pies and baked goods at a bazaar and bake sale. Activities will culminate with an Opportunity Quilt Drawing at 4 p.m.
The Rocky Point Fire Hall is located at 25600 Rocky Point Rd. For more information call 541-205-8236.