The downtown Klamath County Library will celebrate one year of providing free books to Klamath County kids through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, according to a news release.
The library invites the community to celebrate the success of the program and to thank the program’s sponsors. This event is open to all and refreshments will be provided.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails books to children every month from birth to age 5. The library started the program for Klamath County in June 2018. There are more than 1,470 children registered in the program, which has funded more than 12,350 books for children at no cost to their families.
The Klamath County Library is thankful for the community members, sponsors and volunteers that made it happen, including: the Friends of the Klamath County Library, the James and Shirley Rippey Family Foundation, Bonanza Lions Club, Klamath Falls Kiwanis Club, the City of Malin, Merrill Lions Club, and all of the library’s many individual donors and volunteers.
For more information about the celebration, call 541-882-8894 or visit the downtown library’s Information & Reference desk. For more about Klamath County’s participation in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, including how to sign up a child in your life and how to donate, visit our webpage at klamathlibrary.org/dollyparton.