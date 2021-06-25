A veritable who’s-who of Klamath County musicians are gathering to honor one of their own when a memorial celebration of music will recognize the life of Glenn Justus on Saturday, June 26.
Taking place on the patio at Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, the musical celebration will feature many local musicians paying tribute to their friend and icon Glenn Justus, who died in March after decades of performances throughout the region. Live music will take place from 2-8 p.m. featuring many musical collaborators and friends of Justus, honoring his deep musical legacy and contributions to the Klamath arts scene.
Performers scheduled to perform include Trisha Daniel, Jim Gillam, Carl Phelps, Michael Fritschi, Carl Barbee, Tom Arata, Horse Mountain Trio, Erin Barker, Dave Gallessich, Ron Stevens, Thrown Together Band, John Wilson, Joe Fletcher, Bonnie Hay, Tom Franks, Rom Risconi, Lou Levison, and Second Hand Sage. Each scheduled artist will perform 20-minute sets. Admission is free.
Justus, a celebrated guitarist and harpist originally from West Virginia, was renowned for his storytelling and musical abilities, particularly in combining his Appalachian folk music roots with Celtic music that his parents introduced to him from a young age after they had migrated from Ireland. He performed often throughout Southern Oregon, including commonly undertaking children’s concerts through library programs.
Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse is located at 3545 Summers Lane in Klamath Falls.