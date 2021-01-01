One of the Klamath County Library’s favorite yearly events is heading online in January, according to a news release.
All-ages Bingo will be held on the second Saturday of the month (Jan. 9) at 3 p.m. and on the fourth Wednesday of the month (Jan. 27) at 7 p.m., from January through March.
Sign up once at klamathlibrary.org/bingo and get an invite link to use for every Bingo event. Bingo cards can be picked up at the Reference desk at the downtown Klamath County Library, or at regional library branch locations, the week of each bingo session.
Every bingo will win a “Book Buck,” good for $1 at The Bookie Joint bookstore located in the downtown Klamath County Library at 126 S. 3rd St. Win or lose, every player can also return their bingo card to be entered in a drawing in March for a bingo grand prize.
For more information or for help signing up, contact Denae at 541-882-8894 ext. 22 or email dnemanic@klamathlibrary.org.