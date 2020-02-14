Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The downtown Klamath County Library will host All-Ages Bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, according to a news release.

Bring the whole family for some bingo fun! There will be snacks for players and prizes for winning cards. There’s no admission fee, and there’s no pre-registration, either. Just come on out for a fun Saturday afternoon. This is a popular event and library staff advise players to make sure to get to the library early to get a prime bingo seat.

For more information, call 541-882-8894.

