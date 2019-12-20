The downtown Klamath County Library will host All-Ages Bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, according to a news release.
Bring the whole family for some bingo fun! There will be snacks for players and prizes for winning cards. There’s no admission fee, and there’s no pre-registration, either. Just come on out for a fun Saturday afternoon. This is a popular event and library staff advise players to make sure to get to the library early to get a prime bingo seat.
For more information, call 541-882-8894.