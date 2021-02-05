The 20th annual Ashland Independent Film Festival (AIFF) will once again be a virtual event in 2021, showcasing approximately 100 new independent feature-length and short films over two weeks in April, according to a news release.
Held April 15-29 online, it marks the second year in a row that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that the popular film festival has presented its film selections through a livestream and video-on-demand format. AIFF’s move last year towards a virtual festival was a large influence on the Klamath Independent Film Festival presenting in a hybrid in-person and simultaneous online format last September.
The special focus of the 2021 Ashland Independent Film Festival will follow a theme of “Rising From the Ashes” in recognition of Southern Oregon’s emergence as a destination for filmmaking even in the wake of the devastating 2020 fires, as well as Cuban Art and Film – the subject of a spring art exhibition jointly presented with Ashland’s Schneider Museum of Art.
Each film presented will be accompanied online with a Q&A session with the filmmaker and supplemented with virtual parties and mixers throughout the event connecting filmmakers and audiences together.
Some film presentations will be free while tickets will range up to $10. Discounts will be available for AIFF members, seniors, students and those enduring financial hardship.
For more information visit www.ashlandfilm.org.