The Ashland Independent Film Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary and kicking off its 2020-21 season with the Varsity World Film Week series, according to a news release.
This annual fall festival of new international films has been transformed into a two-week “Varsity World Film Weeks – Virtual Edition” in light of COVID-19 crowd restrictions and the ongoing fire situation in Oregon.
Among the countries represented through the 15 selected films are Chile, China, France, Israel, United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Iran, Hong Kong, Argentina, and more. Several well-known films from the festival circuit, in addition to well-known directors, will be part of the event. Each film will be available on the festival’s Eventive film channel for 48 consecutive hours, and several will be accompanied by filmmaker Q&As.
The event is co-sponsored with Coming Attractions Theatres, which operates amongst its locations Pelican Cinemas in Klamath Falls. Tickets are available for $10 each at ashlandfilm.org, with discounts for members, seniors, students, and people experiencing economic hardship.