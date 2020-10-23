Ashland Independent Film Festival (AIFF) will launch its new “Best of The Fests” virtual film series with Food Equity Film Weekend Oct. 23-25, followed by The Dilemma of Desire in November, and continuing monthly thereafter.
“This new monthly series is part of our expanded programming, along with plans to open our AIFF Film Center in 2021 with an exciting slate of year-round exhibitions and workshops,” said Executive Director Erica Thompson.
In celebration of National Farm to School month, Rogue Valley Farm to School has partnered with the Ashland Independent Film Festival to create the Food Equity Film Weekend on October 23-25th. Rogue Valley Farm to School is a nonprofit dedicated to increasing access to healthy, locally grown food through education programs and improving school meals.
“Rogue Valley Farm to School is so glad to be partnering with AIFF to highlight these wonderful films during National Farm to School Month,” Rogue Valley Farm to School executive director Sheila Foster said. “Nourishing our children is such a foundational need in our community and a core goal of food equity. More than a decade ago, it is what sparked the Farm to School Movement and the start of Rogue Valley Farm to School. We chose these films because they help to highlight what is possible—Gather looks at how meaningful traditional foods can be in tribal communities. The Biggest Little Farm is an inspiring movie about what it takes to grow our food.”
Gather and The Biggest Little Farm will be shown along with two short films by local filmmaker Kathy Roselli in her The Hands That Feed Us program. Roselli’s latest short, Farm to Families, was filmed this past summer and documents the RVF2S and Fry Family Farm Foodbox program aiding local families. It will be accompanied by Paintbrush Harvest, about internationally acclaimed activist artist Betty LaDuke, and will be followed by a conversation between LaDuke, Roselli, RVF2S executive director Sheila Foster and AIFF artistic director Richard Herskowitz. “Kathy’s films about Rogue Valley Farm to School and Betty La Duke’s beautiful art weave together things we are doing in the Rogue Valley to support greater awareness about our food and improve access to healthy food,” said Foster.
The Food Equity Film Weekend aims to inspire audiences and educate them about our access to food, the farmers who grow it, and the laborers who harvest it.
Tickets to “Gather” and “The Biggest Little Farm” are $5, while “The Hands That Feed Us: Two Short Films by Kathy Roselli” are free.
More information is available at rvfarm2school.org or at ashlandfilm.org.