A beloved after-school series immersing children in various aspects of the arts return starting on Monday, Feb. 15 with the Ross Ragland Theater’s Youth Theater Classes.
Classes focused on music, drama, and play will be offered in limited class sizes from Monday, Feb. 15 through Wednesday, April 14. Sessions takes place between 4-6 p.m. at the Ross Ragland Theater. Classes are offered for multiple age ranges and specific days and times vary.
Registration is $85 per participant, with the cost of additional siblings reduced to $50. Class sizes are limited to adhere to current COVID-19 precautions and protocols. Precautions to be followed include temperature checks and face coverings for all entering and exiting the building, social distancing and avoiding physical contact.
To maintain safe distancing the rehearsal space maintains six-foot distance and 12 feet between rows; masks will be taken off only for singing in designated spots, and sanitizing of rehearsal spaces will take place between each class session.
To reserve a space in the youth theater classes call the Ross Ragland Theater at 541-887-8637, or email education@rrtheater.org. Registration forms are available online at www.rrtheater.org.