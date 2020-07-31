Adult book clubs at the downtown Klamath County Library are restarting in August, and meeting online. Pick up your club’s book today at the library’s Information and Reference desk.
The Memoir Book Club will meet Tuesday, August 4 at 6 p.m. to discuss “If All the Seas Were Ink,” Ilana Kurshan’s memoir told through anecdotes from the Talmud, and her daily studies with Rabbinic Judaism’s central text.
The Adult Book Club will meet on Thursday, August 13 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The New York Times bestselling novel follows Kya, a girl left alone to fend for herself in the North Carolina marsh, and the conflict she encounters interacting with the outside world.
Both clubs will meet online via Zoom teleconferencing. Email Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.orgto pre-register – we’ll send the invite link to the group chat a couple of days before the meeting.
Can’t get enough book club chat? Join the Klamath County Library’s always-online book club, “Classics I’ve Pretended to Read,” on the forums of Goodreads.com. Members there are discussing Margaret Mitchell’s “Gone With the Wind” throughout the month of August. Visit klamathlibrary.org/adults/book-clubs/online-book-club for more information.
For more information about any of the book clubs available, email Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org, visit the Information and Reference desk at the downtown library, or call 541-882-8894.